Gasperini delighted with Atalanta win at Stuttgart

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left delighted with their 2-0 Champions League win at VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday night.

Ademola Lookman and Nicolo Zaniolo struck the visitors' goals, leaving Gasperini pleased with the victory.

Another win: mission accomplished tonight?

“We came here with ambition but there is a long way to go before we win. These are difficult pitches, Stuttgart had won in Turin against Juventus. It is the way this win came about that gives us confidence. We won with personality, perhaps we suffered in the final and there was a lack of order. I saw many good things, for us these games are a reason for growth. Last year's experience has given us much more awareness."

Is not having conceded a goal yet a source of extra pride?

“In all the games we have played we have shown solidity and we have not suffered too much. We have been able to have a good defensive phase and on that we have built the points."

Does the win give you confidence for the championship too?

“This win makes us feel pretty good for the Champions League standings. I don't know how it will end but there are a lot of teams within a few points. Winning is a step forward. The championship is another competition and we are in high spirits for the match against Udinese."

What is the value of Zaniolo's goal?

"I'm happy for him. It's clear that we continue to work hard on him and this is an additional push to try to grow."

Do you dream of the Scudetto?

“I respect everyone’s impressions. I say that in June I was left above all with the ambition of having a team that was coming off a victory in the Europa League and a qualification for the Champions League. The intention was to strengthen. Today we are not ready to win the Scudetto. If we can hope to grow and fit in, we hope so.

"We are happy with the path we are taking, but to win the Scudetto we need to take many steps. We were close to building a much more competitive team but in the summer what happened happened. We didn’t succeed and now we are trying to build with what we have."