AC Milan striker Abraham: I want to get back to my old self

Tammy Abraham says he feels fit and happy at AC Milan.

The striker was speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash at Slovan Bratislava.

How do you feel?

"I'm happy to be here. We have a good team and now I want to show my qualities: we expect a good match, we have to be sure of ourselves after a beautiful victory against Real Madrid. We work hard and I'm confident."

Is there a perception of being fit?

"I feel good, every day I am coming back from a major injury last season, I try to work hard and I want to return to how I once was. I am happy to be part of this squad and I am ready to give 100% for the team. We want to win. The Champions League is very important and we have players who have won it: we know what it takes to win it."

It's November 25th: what do you think about your season?

"I think every game is important: I played as a starter in the derby and also in the games that didn't go well. I play every time as if it were the last game. I'm very excited about this game and we have to be confident."

How do you see Slovan?

"I have played in this competition, there are many strong teams: it is never easy. The fans will be with them and we have to play our game and do our best: if we do so the result will be positive for us. I expect a great game tomorrow, two strong and tough teams. I believe in my team and we have to be sure: what we do every day in training, we have to put it on the pitch."