Atalanta coach Gasperini keen to ease pressure ahead of Barcelona trip

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is eager to ease the pressure going into their clash at Barcelona.

La Dea need a win on Wednesday night to guarantee reaching the Champions League knockout phase.

Gasperini said in his media preview: “Seven days is not a lot of time. Barcelona tomorrow, but Serie A and the Coppa Italia coming up too. Three different events played very closely together. I think the best thing to do is to take them one at a time.

“You don’t think about where you are in the Champions League or Serie A standings.

“Tomorrow is its own game, we’ll play against Barcelona for the first time: Of all the big teams across Europe, they were the ones that we hadn’t played yet. It will be great to see given how they’ve played and the scoring ability they’ve shown this year.

“It’s always a good way to measure yourself against this sort of team, to understand how competitive we are, how much difficulty we will be put under and how we can frustrate a great team.”

Gasperini continued: “The standings are how they are. Everyone is trying to figure out what can happen. We know that we’re in the play-offs already, we’ve earned that by having a great journey so far. We could have had an extra point or two looking back at Celtic, Real Madrid, Arsenal. Personally, the way the schedule has been, I’m satisfied with how we played against Real and Arsenal.

“The only result that guarantees us a spot in the top eight is a win. Not even a draw will be enough. Having said that, it is more important to me that we play in this sort of game and measure ourselves against this type of team.”

On Hansi Flick's Barcelona, Gasperini added: “This is a team that Flick has built in the best way. But Barcelona always has a strong identity and are able to identify very young talents who turn out to be champions.

“I also respect the characteristics of the Spanish players, who have speed, sharpness and great technique. Ours has become a physical system despite being in a Mediterranean country.”