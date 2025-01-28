Barcelona coach Flick ready for Gasperini's Atalanta: But I'd take LaLiga over Champions League

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he'd prefer to win the LaLiga title over the Champions League this season.

Flick was speaking today ahead of Wednesday night's final group tie against Atalanta.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

"I have great respect for (Gian Piero) Gasperini. He does a great job. I think he's been there for 8 years and you can see what happens when you give continuity to a coach. They have a unique style. They play very well, they score a lot... they have courage. We'll have to play with tension."

Champions League and LaLiga:

"For me, La Liga is the most important thing we can win. In the end, we'll take stock. There's the Cup, the Super Cup and the Champions League, which is the most difficult to win. There are very good teams and for us it's important to win because we want to finish second."

Frenkie de Jong:

"I'm focused on what's happening, Deco is doing his job and I'm doing mine. I'm happy, when he's played he's performed well. He's done very well."

Goalkeeper:

"I know that if I say something good about (Wojciech) Szczesny it seems that Iñaki is weaker. But I don't like that. I decide who plays. Szczesny has a great personality, but they are both good goalkeepers. We have decided on Szczesny for tomorrow. But they are both good and in the past Iñaki did very well. I think about what is best for the team."

Winter market:

"I think you know better than I do what the market is like. I am happy with the team, the atmosphere, the quality of the players... I think that with this team we can achieve a lot of success."

First or second in the Champions League:

"We want to finish in second place."

Atalanta:

"It's always difficult to play against an Italian team because they defend well, they make quick transitions, they play through contact... We talked today about how they play."

Ademola Lookman drops out:

"If you're missing a key player, it's important, but I don't think their style of play will change much without him. They have their automatisms. It won't change much."