Atalanta coach Gasperini: Club Brugge clash back to old-school European football

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted some frustration facing a Champions League playoff with Club Brugge.

Atalanta meet Brugge in the first-leg on Wednesday night in Belgium.

“We already saw Club Brugge play in the Champions League, as they held Juventus to a draw at home and caused Milan all sorts of problems at San Siro,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“Now after the league phase, we are back to the old-school Champions League with knockout football. They are a team who are not similar to the ones we faced recently, they held out pretty well against Manchester City too.

“Like all Champions League sides, they are accustomed to challenging for victory in their domestic competitions. They attack, have pace and intensity. We need to be very wary, because as soon as you feel that you’ve got control of the match, they can hurt you. We have to be on our toes.”

Asked if he is disappointed to be facing a playoff for a place in the round of 16, Gasperini said: “Undoubtedly, we finished ninth in the table after a good campaign, but it is always very exciting for us to play in the Champions League.

“I continue to say it boosts your domestic form too, but the problem is that it increases the chances of injury. That is the only negative, not just for us, but for everyone in this tournament. Other than that, it is an experience that gives you so much.

“This is our 11th game in four days, so whoever emerges from this unscathed will benefit from it.”