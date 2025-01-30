Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Barcelona attacker Raphinha: I understand Yamal's anger

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Raphinha: I understand Yamal's anger
Barcelona attacker Raphinha: I understand Yamal's angerLaLiga
Barcelona attacker Raphinha defended Lamine Yamal after their 2-2 draw with Atalanta last night.

Yamal was visibly upset when substituted towards the end of the Champions League draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Raphinha reasoned afterwards: "I understand Lamine's anger, he is a spectacular player and always wants to be on the pitch.

"This has happened to me before."

Raphinha added, "Atalanta is a team that has known how to defend very well and has known how to take advantage of opportunities. We always go out to win, but you have to take into account the quality of the rivals.

"We are happy with this first phase."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaRaphinhaYamal LamineBarcelonaAtalantaSerie A
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick satisfied after Atalanta draw
Atalanta coach Gasperini happy after Barcelona draw
Barcelona miss out on Champions League top spot with Atalanta claiming draw