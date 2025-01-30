Barcelona attacker Raphinha: I understand Yamal's anger

Barcelona attacker Raphinha defended Lamine Yamal after their 2-2 draw with Atalanta last night.

Yamal was visibly upset when substituted towards the end of the Champions League draw.

But Raphinha reasoned afterwards: "I understand Lamine's anger, he is a spectacular player and always wants to be on the pitch.

"This has happened to me before."

Raphinha added, "Atalanta is a team that has known how to defend very well and has known how to take advantage of opportunities. We always go out to win, but you have to take into account the quality of the rivals.

"We are happy with this first phase."