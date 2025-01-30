Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
SNAPPED: Atalanta fans slam Barcelona: 'The Barça trident: debts, credits and guarantees...'
Atalanta fans mocked Barcelona in Montjuic last night.

La Dea earned a 2-2 draw at Barca to secure a playoff place, with the Catalans finishing in the Champions League top eight.

During the tie, Atalanta fans unfurled a two-part banner reading: "The Barça trident: debts, credits and guarantees..."

Barca's financial issues and their success in registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor on appeal had reached fans in Bergamo, who made clear their feelings towards the controversy last night.

 

Atalanta fans unfurl their banner
Atalanta fans unfurl their bannerX.com
