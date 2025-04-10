PSG coach Enrique: We will go to Aston Villa to win

PSG coach Luis Enrique says they proved themselves the superior team in their Champions League win against Aston Villa.

PSG won 3-1 their quarterfinal first-leg at the Parc des Princes. Morgan Rogers had Villa ahead, before Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes struck for the hosts.

Enrique said, "Unfortunately, when a team opens the scoring without creating any chances, it's tricky, but it's happened to us before, and the team always plays the same way to overcome problems.

"The result reflects the difference between us and them and our fighting spirit (...) I think there have been quite a few tricky moments throughout the season. We've already been through these kinds of situations because football isn't always fair. You have to keep focusing on your strengths.

"If we look at what happened yesterday (Tuesday), we all agree that it doesn't make much sense to talk about favourites in this competition. That means we want to win the return match. We're going there to win.

"We don't know how to play any other way, how to calculate, how to play in a low block... We don't work on it. It's going to be difficult, but those are our weapons, and that's what we're going to try to do."