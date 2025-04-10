Tribal Football
PSG midfielder Vitinha: Villa made it difficult

PSG midfielder Vitinha: Villa made it difficult
PSG midfielder Vitinha admits Aston Villa made it difficult for them on Wednesday night.

PSG won 3-1 the Champions League quarterfinal first-leg at the Parc des Princes. Morgan Rogers had Villa ahead, before Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes struck for the hosts.

Afterwards, Vitinha said: "It's always difficult against a team that finds itself behind the ball, with 11 players. There are no spaces, no little holes to create something.

"Sometimes you lose your head, because you want to do something and there's no space, no opportunity. And that's the dilemma. You have to be calm, continue with the same dynamic, be mobile. But it's not easy to do that.

"Many teams, in this situation, lose their heads. But we stayed ourselves and it's not the first time. When it works, it's important."

