Asensio ahead of Tottenham clash: Our first objective was to be in Europe, we want more

Aston Villa midfielder Marco Asensio has revealed the club's ambitious objectives ahead of this Friday's clash with Tottenham.

Villa are only behind the final Champions League qualification spot due to goal difference and will not care about the nature of the win against Spurs as long as a crucial 3 points are secured. Manager Unai Emery and his side welcome the North London side to their final game at Villa Park in what should be an intense atmosphere filled with anticipation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the club website, Asensio commented on Villa’s objectives and how a win against Tottenham is imperative for their European hopes.

“We have a very important game against Tottenham,” he said.

“We are preparing well, like all the games. We are feeling very strong at home, and we want to win.

“Our first objective was to be in Europe, but we want more, and the first step is to win at home with our fans. We feel strong, we feel very good. Our fans, the atmosphere, it’s incredible.

“We want on Friday to win another game to keep our objective at the final of the season, which is to be in the top five.”

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee then recalled his debut at Villa Park, against Friday’s opponents in an FA Cup fourth round clash and how he has been committed to the club since day one as he gives his all to help push for Champions League football.

“I remember a lot, the first game against Tottenham in the FA Cup, the fans gave me a lot of support, a lot of love, and I felt it.

“From the first game, from the first day, I wanted to give my 100% for the club, for the fans.

“I am very grateful for all the love they show to me, and we want to give our objective that is Europe, and if we can, Champions League.

“There are two games left so we have to win and end the season in the best way.”

If Villa do not earn Champions League football Asensio may leave as top sides such as Inter Milan who have already secured a place in next years competition are already eyeing up the midfielder. A win against Spurs is crucial for Emery and his side who will be bitterly disappointed with anything less than 3 points on Friday night.