Tribal Football
Most Read
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Obi-Martin makes winning Man Utd U18 debut
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Henderson on Palace's poor start to season: We’re nowhere near where we need to be

Arteta says Arsenal must be cautious with Nwaneri

Arteta says Arsenal must be cautious with Nwaneri and can't rush his progress at the club
Arteta says Arsenal must be cautious with Nwaneri and can't rush his progress at the clubAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about avoiding over-exposing Ethan Nwaneri to first team action.

The Gunners have been hugely impressed by the 17-year-old in training and in the games he has played.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nwaneri is in line to play against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages in midweek.

Arteta told reporters this week: “I think it's identifying moments, understanding where he is, where the team is and what is the optimal moment to throw a player in that context. 

“He's already done a lot in a very short period of time. 

“So let's take it step by step and make sure those steps are consistent and can allow him to grow in the manner and form that we want him in the team.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueNwaneri EthanArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Arteta gives crucial update on two Arsenal stars who could miss Shakhtar Donetsk game
Biereth continues to impress for Sturm Graz after leaving Arsenal
Arsenal fear Havertz will miss big week when season resumes