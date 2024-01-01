Arteta says Arsenal must be cautious with Nwaneri and can't rush his progress at the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about avoiding over-exposing Ethan Nwaneri to first team action.

The Gunners have been hugely impressed by the 17-year-old in training and in the games he has played.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nwaneri is in line to play against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages in midweek.

Arteta told reporters this week: “I think it's identifying moments, understanding where he is, where the team is and what is the optimal moment to throw a player in that context.

“He's already done a lot in a very short period of time.

“So let's take it step by step and make sure those steps are consistent and can allow him to grow in the manner and form that we want him in the team.”