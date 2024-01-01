Arteta gives crucial update on two Arsenal stars who could miss Shakhtar Donetsk game

Arsenal’s Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk could see them field a weakened team.

The Gunners know they need a win to ensure they are in a good position in the new expanded group stage.

However, they may be without Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and a few other stars for the game.

Arteta told reporters on Monday: “They are closer. Both progressing well. Martin (Odegaard) not fit. With Bukayo let’s see how he is with the training session later on.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still absent, while Jurrien Timber is also a doubt for the game.

Arteta added: “I think it’s gonna be close. We’ll have to see how he deals with training with the whole group because he hasn’t done it yet.”