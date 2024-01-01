Biereth continues to impress for Sturm Graz after leaving Arsenal

Sturm Graz star Mika Biereth only left Arsenal a few months ago, but he is already impressing.

The talent emerged from the Fulham academy in London and quickly secured a move to the Gunners as a teenager.

However, he was not able to impress sufficiently to earn a long-term deal at Arsenal.

Now Biereth admits that he would love a return to the Emirates Stadium one day.

Commenting on his future, per The Express, Biereth said: “Things are going well in Sturm Graz.

“I have nothing to complain about right now. I play every week at a good level, and now we also play in the Champions League, where I’m still waiting for my first goal (in that competition).”