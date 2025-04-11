Arteta reveals Rice may become Arsenal's main freekick taker after Madrid stunners

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford as they try to catch up to league leaders Liverpool.

After an extraordinary 3-0 European triumph over Real Madrid in midweek, Arsenal will be full of confidence as they welcome the Bees to North London. Arteta first reflected on the Madrid result.

"There has been an unbelievable energy around the place. It was a very special night. That's over and now our full focus is on Brentford because it is a game that will require the best of us."

He then opened up on Rice’s stunning freekicks, which he preferred, and if he is now first in line for free-kicks in the future.

"It's difficult. They are two different. The technique is different in both of them. Both of them were excellent and they helped us win the game which is the most important thing.

"That is something we discuss a lot. The different ways he can create moments in and around the box, whether it is through crosses or scoring goals because he has all the qualities. He can run into the box, he can eliminate people by dribbling, he has a long-range shot. That's where we are heading with him, to become someone that can decide a game with different tools."

Arteta next moved on to Bukayo Saka and did not hold back any praise for the 23-year-old who recently returned from injury.

"He is very important. He gives us a level of threat and unpredictability that probably no other player can provide, especially with the connection that he has built in and around the team.

"He has the power to lift the stadium which is incredible because shifting the energy in a stadium is something that is really difficult to do and when a player is able to do that, that is a great quality to have.

"He is so humble, very committed to the club and has very deep roots connected to this football club. I am very glad to hear that he wants to stay with us and win with us."

Next, he was asked whether he will rest players this weekend before next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Madrid despite the title race still being in their hands.

"Just normality. This is our context - play every three days and playing in different competitions on the biggest stages. Playing in Europe then coming back and facing a different challenge in the Premier League.

"If you want to become a team that has the capacity to win in any of those then you have to do it every three days, regardless of the scenario."