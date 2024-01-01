Tribal Football
Leicester keeper Hermansen shrugs off heroics in Arsenal defeat
Shot stopper Mads Hermansen put in a remarkable goalkeeping display for Leicester City against Arsenal.

However, he was not content as his team lost the contest 4-2, with Arsenal grabbing two late goals. 

He made 13 saves, nearly breaking the Premier League record, but got nothing for his team despite those heroics.

“I’m disappointed first of all,” Hermansen told the club at full-time. 

"It was a tough game of course. They’re a great team with fantastic players, and they played well. It was not easy.

“I must admit, it was a bit too much today. We conceded 36 shots on goal. No matter who you play, that’s simply too much. We have to look at what we can improve and try to do it better for the future.

“I think when I lay in bed tonight, I will think I played a great game. But it’s tough right now, being so close to a point on a difficult pitch. It’s a shame, but in general I can take a lot personally from this game, and we can take something as a team as well.”

