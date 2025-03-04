Arsenal boss Arteta: PSV clash a test of mentality

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says tonight's clash at PSV Eindhoven is a test of mentality.

The Gunners go into the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie on the back of one point from their last two Premier League games and without scoring.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said, "In the last two results, it's been very different in terms of performance as well. Not getting the result that we want, but certainly being better, especially in the last game than the opposition. And the fact that we have still gears, even with the players that we have, some other gears to take the game to a different level.

"When it comes to that stage, it's about lifting the level and the standards. Every individual has to be at their best. And when we do that, with the team that we have and the connection that we have between us, we are a really strong team.

"But what is expected and the reality is very different many times, you know? And it's part of our job. The moment that you have a result, it's hurting but it has to last 24 hours because then you have to move on and you have to face the next game and the preparation. And you cannot get away from that. That's a big quality of a coach or any player at this level because in three days' time you're going to have another match, and emotionally and physically, you have to be ready for it."

On whether it's a case of the players forgetting the past two weeks, Arteta admitted: "No, we cannot change it, certainly. We have to learn from it, and we have to take that into the next game. That's it. There's a lot of things that we have learned this season in the Champions League about ourselves. But that's part of the very near past. Now, it's everything that we're doing now for the near future. That's what is going to count."