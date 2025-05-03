Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to 'rage' and 'anger' in PSG clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his players to channel their 'rage' and 'anger' from the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in their Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday.

Arsenal went ahead in the 34th minute thanks to a strike from Declan Rice only to concede two unanswered goals in the second half.

Arteta fielded a strong side against Bournemouth as he hoped to nail down second place and a guaranteed spot in next season’s Champions League.

Speaking of the Champions League, Arsenal face an uphill battle to reach the final after their 1-0 defeat to PSG at the Emirates on Wednesday.

When asked about their preparation for the second leg, Arteta admitted losing to Bournemouth wasn’t part of the plan.

"We certainly wanted to create a positive vibe, a positive result would have really helped us to build what we wanted towards Wednesday," Arteta said after the game.

"What we have created now is a lot of rage, anger, frustration and a bad feeling in the tummy.

"So let's make sure we use that for Wednesday to have a massive performance in Paris, win the game and be in the final."