Arsenal midfielder Rice shares strange nickname Zinchenko has given him

Midfielder Declan Rice has shared the unusual nickname his Arsenal teammates have given him.

The England midfielder has been a key figure for Mikel Arteta, consistently starting in both the Premier League and Champions League.

This season, Rice has featured in 33 matches across all competitions, including 22 league appearances.

He said on Sky Sports about his fitness: “It was (Oleksandr Zinchenko who started it and then Jorginho went with it. I think that everyone now just calls me "The Horse".

“I think it's because they think I can run all day, that I'm athletic, my ability to go again, my sustainability and availability to the team.

“Even two days since the last game, I'm running around in training and they're thinking I'm a madman. I don't mind the nickname but I just have to keep it going.”