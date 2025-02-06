Defender John Stones believes every Manchester City player must "answer difficult questions" about themselves to help the team move forward.

After a collapse against Arsenal, where City conceded four goals in the final 35 minutes, Stones called the performance "unacceptable," echoing Pep Guardiola’s frustration.

With a Champions League play-off against Real Madrid looming, Stones stressed the importance of personal reflection to regain both individual and team form.

“We can make it complicated or face it head-on. Answer difficult questions and look at difficult footage and be self-critical is the best way to approach this," he said.

"We need to be truthful. We’ve been through some difficult periods in the past. We have to put the pressure on ourselves to improve. We will watch the game back thoroughly and be self-critical.

"We’ve got to look at ourselves and our individual game and what we can do better to manage these situations. Collectively, we have to move forward.

"I definitely don’t take losing well and I don’t want to be in a situation like that again this season. We’ve got an incredible group of lads - experienced guys and hungry winners.

"We need to stick together and find that spark within us in again which we showed in so many parts of our game in the first half. We’ve got to stick together in these times.”