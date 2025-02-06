Newcastle fans and media team mock Arteta after Arsenal Cup exit

Newcastle United fans enjoyed winding up Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during last night's Carabao Cup semifinal win.

After the first-leg defeat, Arteta complained about the Puma balls used in the League Cup this season.

Arteta said: "It’s just different. Very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies differently. When you touch it the grip is very different as well, so you adapt to that."

After Anthony Gordon scored last night for the home team, Newcastle fans taunted Arteta with chants: “It must be the ball, it must be the ball, Mikel Arteta, it must be the ball."

The support then sang "he’s going to cry in a minute" ahead of the final whistle.

Then in the aftermath of the 4-0 aggregate win, Newcastle's media team posted to their social channels a snap of the match ball with the caption: "The culprit."