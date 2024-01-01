Arsenal include Tierney in Champions League squad

Arsenal's 23-man squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign has been revealed.

The Gunners have included all the usual first team names that will be appearing in the lengthy group stages.

However, there is one name that has caught the eye of supporters and surprised many.

Kieran Tierney, who was expected to leave the club this window, is in the group.

The Scotland left back has not played for Arsenal since the 2023 Community Shield a year ago.

Tierney, who has struggled with injuries over recent seasons, was at Real Sociedad on loan last term.