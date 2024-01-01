O'Shea has no issue with Arsenal midfielder Rice after England switch

Republic of Ireland assistant boss John O'Shea states that he has no issues with England star Declan Rice.

O’Shea was asked about the likes of Rice and fellow Three Lions star Jack Grealish contemplating whether to play for Ireland or England earlier in their careers.

As he prepares to take on the English, O’Shea says he never gave much thought to those situations.

He told reporters: "No, not at all.

"Look, it's one of them - it's a focus on us, the players that are here, the players that want to be here. It's as simple as that.

"He's not here, he's in the England squad so you can't keep talking about it."