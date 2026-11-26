Pat Nevin says Arsenal have a strong shot at winning the Champions League due to Paris Saint-Germain's injuries.

Desire Doue has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined for around six months, which comes at the worst time as Kvaratskhelia is already out with an ACL rupture.

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The European champions will be without the pair for the rest of their Champions League campaign, significantly reducing their chances of claiming a third title on the bounce.

Last season saw the French giants knock out North London club Arsenal on penalties in the final and the Gunners will be out for revenge after nearly claiming what would have been their first European title.

Speaking via Casinolyze, Nevin revealed that he believes Arsenal could go all the way for the first time as competition for the famous trophy is reduced.

“With the injuries to (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia and (Desire) Doue, PSG are down to the bare bones compared to what they had before. It's tough for them, and I can't see them winning the Champions League now without their best players available.

“That opens things up for everyone else, including Arsenal. Arsenal are fallible, as shown when Newcastle beat them after they dominated early on, but they are right up there with a chance. If the draw goes well, Arsenal should reach the semi-finals at least.

“Arsenal should be in the last four at least and then after that it's on the day how you play. So to take PSG out of it, it helps absolutely everyone else. It does, I mean it helps Liverpool, etc.

“It helps everyone else but Arsenal will be looking at it because they have come so close before and you've got the monkey off the back of the Premier League win. This is the next one. They've come as close as you humanly can.

“Taking PSG out of the equation helps everyone. Arsenal will be desperate for it, having come so close before. They've developed a habit this season of getting ahead and then taking their foot off the gas to manage energy levels, though that can be risky.”

The worry for Arsenal will be the January transfer market as PSG are already linked with replacements such as Antonio Nusa, Carlos Forbs and Nico Williams.