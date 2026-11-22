Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to strengthen their attack in January following serious injuries to Desire Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The French champions suffered another major setback on Saturday when Doué sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during their away encounter against Nice.

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His injury follows Kvaratskhelia’s similar setback against Barcelona in October, which is expected to sideline the Georgian international for several months.

According to Le Parisien, sporting director Luis Campos is exploring potential attacking reinforcements, particularly versatile wingers capable of beating defenders and operating effectively in tight spaces.

However, PSG are determined to avoid excessive spending during the winter window.

Monaco youngster Paris Brunner and Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi are reportedly not among the players being considered.