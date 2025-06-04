Arsenal confirm 18 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling

Arsenal have now confirmed their squad departures for the end of the season which includes several top players.

Arsenal failed to mount a title challenge domestically and were in reach of the Champions League final but fell short as they crashed out after a brutal loss to Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners wrapped up their 2024–25 campaign with a 2–1 victory at Southampton on the final day but will now have turned their heads towards the summer transfer window, where major improvements are needed.

To make these improvements however, shifts in the squad must happen and those who are considered to be surplus to requirement must leave to free up space and funds that can be invested elsewhere. The club released a short statement on Wednesday afternoon, announcing the 20 players who will not be continuing with the North London side.

“Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to say thank you to those leaving us when their contracts are completed at the end of the month.

“Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Reece Clairmont, Khayon Edwards, Jakai Fisher, Romari Forde, Jimi Gower, Jack Henry-Francis, Jorginho, Max Kuczynski, Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Ismail Oulad M’Hand, Neto, Brian Okonkwo, Elian Quesada-Thorn, Zacariah Shuaib, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Tierney.”

Tierney is poised to reunite with Celtic back in his homeland and has been rumoured to be signing for the Scottish champions for some time now. Meanwhile, Jorginho will soon join the Brazilian club Flamengo after an impressive few years of service for the side. Sterling leaves after a disappointing spell however as he barely notched 1,000 minutes of action in all competitions.

"You're about the see the best of me," Sterling announced at the end of his arrival video last summer before scoring 1 goals and bagging 5 asissts in 28 appearances. Many believed Sterling would play a much bigger role under manager Mikel Arteta but it was not meant to be for the former Manchester City winger who is now without a club.