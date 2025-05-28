Jorginho posts passionate farewell to Arsenal and fans

Jorginho has posted a farewell to Arsenal and their fans as his contract runs down.

The midfielder will leave the Gunners this summer, with his deal to expire at the end of June.

Jorginho posted to social media: "You know, sometimes the season is more than just football. It's about the moments. The people. The growth. It's something that makes you feel part of something bigger than yourself.

"When I came to Arsenal, I didn't just come to a club. I came to a family, very hungry and passionate, with goals. I gave everything I had, every day, every game. Not just for the results but for this shirt. For these fans.

"Even if I started from the first minute or from the bench, you made me feel appreciated, loved. This is rare in football and I will never forget it. Now it's time to say goodbye, or maybe see you later. When a place feels like home, saying goodbye is never easy, but I leave with my head held high and my heart full.

"Thank you Arsenal."

Jorginho is expected to join Flamengo before the Club World Cup transfer deadline falls.