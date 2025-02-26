Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arteta says England call up for Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly would be “incredible" for him
Arteta says England call up for Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly would be "incredible" for him
Mikel Arteta says an England call-up for Myles Lewis-Skelly would be “incredible.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel has been tracking the Arsenal youngster and has contacted players about their availability.

With England facing a left-back crisis, the 18-year-old’s breakout season at Arsenal has put him firmly on the radar.

On the youngster being called up, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “They are entitled to do that and it would be an incredible thing for the player.”

On the coming games, England coach Tuchel stated: “It’s a difficult group. 

“Serbia and Albania have some good individual players, top coaches and some very famous ex-players, so it will be very tough. We’ll have to be very respectful of that.

“We have to be at our top level to make it to the World Cup – it’s the most important task at the moment to not get distracted. We also don’t want to get distracted by the role of favourites.”

