Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich star Kimmich this summer

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer this summer.

The 30-year-old Germany international was initially expected to extend his stay, but Bayern have now withdrawn their contract offer.

Despite previous claims of an agreement, Kimmich’s hesitation led the Bundesliga giants to retract their proposal.

Sky Germany reports that Arsenal have made a move, expressing a strong interest in bringing him to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to have a “concrete interest” in Kimmich, influencing his decision to delay committing to Bayern.

With his contract expiring, the Gunners could secure a major midfield reinforcement without a transfer fee.