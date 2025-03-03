Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club at the end of his contract as manager Mikel Arteta sets his sights on three top players.

Arsenal has yet to begin contract talks with Partey, and the midfielder, who turns 32 this summer, looks increasingly likely to leave. Several top clubs in Europe are reportedly eyeing his services, including Barcelona, which remains keen, and Serie A giants Juventus, which is known to have a long-term interest in the playmaker.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Ghanaian is entering the latter stage of his career and has struggled with the intensity of the Premier League at times this season which has led Arteta to set his sights on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who was a major target for Liverpool last summer. The 26-year-old could the perfect replacement for Partey whose time in England’s top division looks to be over.

Arteta is also interested in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich whi is out of contract this summer and after the Bavarians pulled back their offer of a new deal he could leave for free to join another top club. Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan who plays for Rosenborg, is also on his shortlist but would likely be a future prospect rather than a straight replacement.