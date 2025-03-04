Arsenal boss Arteta welcomes Kroenke visit: Great to have him here

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta welcomed the visit of co-owner Josh Kroenke to training yesterday.

Kroenke attended the morning session before the squad flew to Eindhoven for tonight's first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said: “I am very happy to have him around. He is around a lot of times for big moments.

“He really wants to be with the team and it is great to have him.

“Regardless of where you are in the league, when you come to this stage of the Champions League, it is something else. You feel it in the atmosphere and the energy of the players.

“It is something else, in a moment where you are in or you are out. It gives you urgency and gets the best out of you.

“It's a game that really brings a different energy. It's a competition that puts everybody on their toes.

“We've done a lot already this season here and now is the moment to start to make another strong step in the direction that we want. I am very excited for the game.”