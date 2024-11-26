Arsenal boss Arteta reveals positive Rice, Tierney news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Declan Rice is fit to play this week.

The Gunners are set to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League group stages.

After a decent start to the campaign, the Gunners are stuttering slightly domestically and in Europe.

Ahead of the game, Arteta gave an update, stating: “Everybody in the squad is fully fit and available to start the game.”

The Gunners will even have Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney fit and available to select for the first time in two years.

But with Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him, Tierney is not likely to play.

