Arsenal boss Arteta reveals positive Rice, Tierney news
The Gunners are set to take on Sporting CP in the Champions League group stages.
After a decent start to the campaign, the Gunners are stuttering slightly domestically and in Europe.
Ahead of the game, Arteta gave an update, stating: “Everybody in the squad is fully fit and available to start the game.”
The Gunners will even have Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney fit and available to select for the first time in two years.
But with Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him, Tierney is not likely to play.
