Arsenal boss Arteta calm about Champions League position

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not too concerned about their Champions League position.

The Gunners are in the middle of the pack in the giant group stages this season.

While they are not in danger of going out, Arteta knows they have to start winning games to clinch an automatic spot in the last 16.

Ahead of facing Sporting CP, he said: “Not all the games have been the same. It’s true that within those games there were games that were when we had already qualified.

“Something that is very true is that we have to improve those results and we have to find ways to understand what has been missing. Sometimes it’s been performance sometimes it’s been other aspects. That’s the next step we have to make as a team.”

On not scoring away, he finished: “I wouldn’t say that this is the most important thing but the efficiency that we have shown inside the box at this level with the chances that we are normally able to generate in the champions league level, is not at the level required to win consistently.

“I always say the Champions League is about boxes, small margins and details. You have to get all of those right to win, especially away from home.”

