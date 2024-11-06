Arsenal boss Arteta ready for Inzaghi's Inter Milan: My blood's pumping!

Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's excited ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Arteta also says he's a fan of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi and his work.

"Absolutely, my blood is pumping," the Spaniard began.

"We come to Milan to try to win. They played in the Champions League final two years ago - these are the kind of games you want to play.

"I think that Inter has a clear identity, and the coach should be praised for that.

"He knows how to position players in unexpected ways. It is a challenge that we also have to face in the Premier League, and we will see tomorrow how we handle it."

