Arsenal boss Arteta happy with victory over Monaco: We should've scored five

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his team’s display in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners came away with a 3-0 home win against AS Monaco, despite having to rotate their team.

Speaking on the overall performance, Arteta praised his players and stated: “Well, very happy with the win, with a clean sheet, with the fact that we had to change a few players, players that haven’t played that much and they still performed really well and put us in a good position in the group.”

On their chance creation, he added: “Yeah, we should have obviously scored four or five in the first half. This wasn’t the case and this is the Champions League.

“The level of opposition is really high. The way they play, they create quite a chaos, because there are so many players inside and the moment that you are not very well organised or neat in possession, the first two, three passes, you're gonna struggle against them, but we will work on that situation.

“We scored the second one, after the game was in our control. I think the subs helped us as well in the right moments, so overall very positive.”

Whether they are now an established Champions League team, he concluded: “I think we are enjoying our run, we keep learning. Today’s a lot of learnings to take from this game, from the experience, learning from the team and obviously we need much more.

“We need to go through certain moments, and I’m sure we will in the near future, but the fact that we can compete against any team that’s a positive thing to take, but understand how difficult it is to do it consistently in this competition.”

