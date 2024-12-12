Arsenal boss Arteta: Saka far better than two years ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on his star winger Bukayo Saka.

The forward scored twice in an impressive 3-0 win over AS Monaco in the Champions League group stages.

Arteta was asked to touch on the example Saka is setting for young players at the club.

He stated to reporters post-game about Saka setting the standards for others to follow: “I think that’s been an evolution.

“He wasn’t able to do that at 17 or 18, or 19, a year or two ago because he has developed in the right way mentally, physically, his condition, his preparation now he has the habit to play every three days, and he’s consistently doing that at the highest level.

“I think he need to continue to do that and for the youngest players, for the other ones and for all of us he is a great example because of how he behaves daily and because what he wants to do with us is to try to have the best version every day and continue to improve.”

