Arsenal's 2-goal Saka: Monaco made it tough

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka admits they weren't at their best for victory over AS Monaco.

Saka scored twice as the Gunners won their Champions League tie 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: "It was (tough game) because I felt like we didn't punish them. We had a lot of chances to put the game to bed, especially in the first half, and we didn't, so in the second half we had to suffer a bit. In the end, we scored three goals and got the job done. We'll take it.

"I'm just happy to help the team where I can. This is what I'm in the team to do, which is to affect the pitch in the attacking end. I'm just happy that I'm doing my job."

On Myles Lewis-Skelly's Champions League start, Saka added: "I'm so proud of him, but I'm not surprised at all. Before the game, I told him: 'Listen, this is your level, have no doubts.'

"I see what he does in training, all the boys do, even the manager. We all believe in him. I'm happy that he showed everyone, he showed the fans and the world what he can do. I hope this is just the start for him."