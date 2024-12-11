Arsenal boss Arteta "very happy" after victory over Monaco

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left pleased after their 3-0 Champions League win against AS Monaco.

Bukayo Saka struck twice, with Kai Havertz also scoring from an Saka assist on Wednesday night in London.

"I’m very happy – it’s always very difficult to win in the Champions League,” said Arteta. “3-0 and a clean sheet puts us in a really good position in the group. I’m really pleased as well to see some players that haven’t played that much – Myles (Lewis-Skelly) coming in and having his (full) debut in the Champions League at 18 years old and performing the way he did, it was great.

“He’s earned the chance for us to trust him, to believe him. Obviously, there are certain conditions that have facilitated him to be here and when he had the chance, he grabbed it. He played with a lot of personality, a lot of courage and competed really well in the game.

“Bukayo is playing at the highest level every three days, he’s contributing in attacking, in defending, in every aspect of the game. And on top of that, he wants more. That’s the environment we want to create."

