Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with Neto performance for victory at Girona

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with Neto's performance in goal for victory at Champions League opponents Girona.

Arteta was left pleased with the Brazilian, who stepped up for injured first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.

He said, "That’s why he’s here to do that job and he’s done it for 20-odd years in his career.

"I’m very happy first of all that he played, it’s been seven months since he played his last match and it’s not easy so very happy that he played and we won the game."

On Raya, Arteta added: "He certainly could not play, he’s injured and that’s it."

On their top eight finish, he continued: "We love watching Champions League matches. We're going to have the privilege to be sitting at home and analysing and watching who we can face afterwards. So, pretty good at the moment. Things are going well."