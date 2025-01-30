Arsenal boss Arteta: Girona gave us the challenge we wanted

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with the team's comeback win against Girona in the Champions League.

Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri scored to secure a fourth consecutive victory and a third-place finish.

Arteta was delighted with the squad rotation and the overall performance against tough opponents.

“That was exactly what we wanted, to finish winning and with a good taste,” he said.

“We talked about consistency and earning the right to win football matches, and I think today we deserved to win the game again. But it shows you how difficult it is to win in the Champions League. We knew coming here we were going to have to suffer at times, and we’ve done it. I think attacking we produced a lot today and I’m very happy overall.

“We managed to give games to players that deserve it, for example Neto, and we have been able to give some minutes to certain players that really needed it, and rest some others. There’s no injuries and a good result, so very positive all round.”