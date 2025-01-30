Girona coach Michel "very happy" with players after Arsenal defeat

Michel praised his Girona players after their Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Girona had already been eliminated from the competition, but Michel was happy with the effort shown on the night.

He said, “We played a good game and we played against a spectacular opponent in every aspect. One of the best in the world. We competed very well and I am very happy for the players. They gave everything and had a huge personality on the pitch.

“We lack continuity and consistency. I need the team to improve in the 17 games we have ahead of us to be in European competition next season. It feels like something we haven’t had throughout the season.”

To the Girona fans, Michel said: “I would tell them that we need them a lot, especially the players. Together we are capable of getting anywhere and we need our players. Montilivi must be a difficult ground.

“Small details have weighed us down and things have happened that were contrary to what we needed. We have competed well, with our way of understanding the game and we have been respectful of ourselves.”