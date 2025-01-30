Tribal Football
Arsenal youngster Nwaneri thrilled to score in win at Girona

Arsenal youngster Nwaneri thrilled to score in win at Girona
Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri was thrilled after his man-of-the-match performance in his first Champions League start. 

The 17-year-old shone in Girona, scoring a spectacular goal to secure a fourth consecutive win. 

Nwaneri found it surreal to be part of the lineup and hear the iconic Champions League anthem, having watched European matches on TV.

On his dream night, Nwaneri said: “It’s one of the highest definitely because it's the Champions League, it's what I've loved and watched since I was young. 

“So to come here and win Man of the Match on my starting debut, It's a special feeling. I'm happy.

“Listening to the music was surreal, that's the moment I've lived for my whole life. The music was special to me, so that was great. It's crazy, life moves fast. But I'm happy to be here. This is where I've always wanted to be, so I'm grateful that I'm here.”

