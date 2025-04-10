Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat
Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

Arsenal agree five new contracts for Arteta's backroom staff who helped club to success

Zack Oaten
Arsenal agree five new contracts for Arteta's backroom staff who helped club to success
Arsenal agree five new contracts for Arteta's backroom staff who helped club to success Matt Impey / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Arsenal have given 5 staff members contract extensions this week as manager Mikel Arteta keeps hold of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Carlos Cuesta, first-team coach Miguel Molina, goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, and set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover have all committed their futures to the Gunners after their contracts were due to expire at the end of this season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta signed his own extension last year, keeping him at the Emirates until the summer of 2027, and now his staff have followed behind him. Arsenal are set to finish second again in the top-flight this term as their success continues, thanks to the staff behind the scenes who are often overlooked. 

The backroom staff, including Jover who has turned Arsenal into one of the best clubs in the world when it comes to set pieces, have proven their loyalty to Arteta who is chasing down the Champions League this season. Arteta made his love for Arsenal clear when he signed his new deal last year which would have helped many staff members decide to stay as he transforms the North London side. 

“I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club," he said at the time. 

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together. 

“Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team. We look forward to continuing the journey together.” 

Mentions
Champions LeagueArteta MikelArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Arteta "very proud" after Arsenal stun Real Madrid; hails 2-goal Rice
Arteta on facing Real Madrid: We will go for it, tomorrow is a beautiful opportunity
Campbell on Lewis-Skelly: I'm disappointed about how ex-players have commented on him