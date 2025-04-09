Arteta "very proud" after Arsenal stun Real Madrid; hails 2-goal Rice

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his players after their stunning Champions League win against Real Madrid.

The Gunners shocked Real Madrid 3-0 in the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal thanks two free-kicks from Declan Rice and Mikel Merino's goal.

Afterwards, a delighted Arteta stated: "I'm very proud, we had a very complete and big performance collectively and you need that in the organisation and what we had to do to dominate the game and to create Madrid problems.

"This night is about all two factors, one is the atmosphere that we created 15 minutes before kick-off is something I haven't seen before, so playing with that energy, with that commitment with your crowd makes a huge difference. And then magic moments, individual moments that decide all matches and the first two goals of Declan sums up the night.

"He's been very determined because we have talked in the last few months that we haven't scored a direct free-kick since September 2021, Burnley away, Martin Odegaard. So it's been a long time, and to score two goals in 12 minutes of that magnitude of that quality from the same player, a player that has never scored a free-kick before in his career, I mean, what are the odds? He's done it tonight. I'm a big believer that the crowd played something with the energy that they put in and it helped us massively in the game."

On the performance, Arteta said: "I was very convinced because I could sense in the preparation that we were really at it, that we had that belief and that trust that we could create Madrid a lot of problems. But then it was the theme of the game, make it happen, then you have to make it happen. But you have that mindset and that belief that things can happen and we delivered today. It was a hard time, but we are very happy."

Along with Rice, Arteta also had praise for fellow goalscorer Merino.

He said, "It's been a season that we have to adapt. We went through a lot of things, we lost probably our best defender as well for four months, and Jakub comes in and he delivers the performances that he's delivering. It's not a coincidence the way they train, the way they apply themselves, and the way they help each other I think produces those moments, and with Mikel it's again his commitment, his desire to learn the position, to constantly be thinking of what he can offer to the team, and the team adapting to his qualities to try to deliver the best outcome."

Arteta also revealed the players were already focusing on the second-leg in Madrid, rather than basking in the night's stunning result.

He added, "They were talking about it immediately. You know, great, enjoy it, and now let's prepare for Saturday very well, and then we'll have the time to prepare for the next challenge in Madrid. But they are all very excited."