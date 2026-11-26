Anthony Gordon makes UCL history as his incredible Barcelona start only gets better

Anthony Gordon made history this week as he scored against Sabah in the Champions League.

Barcelona paid £69.3M for Gordon from Newcastle in May 2026 in a deal that is looking like an absolute bargain for the Spanish champions as he thrives away from the Premier League.

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Hansi Flick's side defeated Sabah 4-1 away from home in Azerbaijan in what was another simple win for Barcelona, who now sit 4th in the Champions League standings, three points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Gordon scored twice on the night, adding to his tally against sides from Azerbaijan. Back in February 2026 he scored four goals in Newcastle's 6-1 win over Qarabag.

He has now set the record for the most goals any English player has scored in away games in one country in the European competition.

It also makes him the first player in history to score six away goals in a single country in the same calendar year in the Champions League.

He surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored five for Real Madrid in Turkey in 2013 and Karim Benzema, who matched that total for the Spanish giants in England in 2022.

Only Kylian Mbappe (21) and Harry Kane (18) have scored more goals than Gordon in the last two Champions League campaigns, as the England international continues to prove his worth.

Barcelona face Deportivo at the weekend before welcoming Manchester City to Camp Nou for their next Champions League fixture on December 8th. Gordon will hope to be in fine form once more as he faces his former Premier League rivals who he has three goals and one assist against throughout his career.