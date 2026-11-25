Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provided an update on defender Alejandro Balde following their 4-1 Champions League win over Sabah on Wednesday (November 25).

The 23-year-old was handed a rare start as Barcelona eased past Sabah to move into fourth in the Champions League league phase.

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Balde grabbed an assist, but his evening was cut short, however, seemingly suffering an ankle injury midway through the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Flick provided an update, saying: “He was having a great game, but he had to come off,” per Marca.

“His ankle hurts. We don’t know exactly what the situation is yet and will have to wait until tomorrow for more precise information.

“We hope it’s nothing serious. He had a very good match. As you know, it’s never easy for a player who has had limited playing time to suddenly get back up to speed in a match like this. But he responded very well.”