Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring their first goal with Gabriel Jesus and teammates

Barcelona moved up to fourth in the table after a comfortable 4-1 UEFA Champions League win against Sabah. A fourth defeat in five for the Azerbaijan side leaves them way down in 31st position.

Although all of the early possession came from Barcelona, Sabah were the first to have an effort on target when Xayal Aliev shot straight at Joan Garcia.

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Considering the hosts weren’t playing a low block, which the Catalans have struggled against in the past, Barca lacked any sort of zip to their forward play, and still hadn’t managed a shot on target in the opening 20 minutes.

Pedri’s sumptuous volley just afterwards was heading in, before Stas Pokatilov flew to his left to palm the effort clear.

Xander Severina then somehow missed the target completely from a few yards out after Ivan Lepinjica’s shot had come back off the crossbar with Garcia in no man’s land.

They’d soon come to regret it as just after the half hour, Karim Adeyemi’s cross was split by Pokatilov straight to Anthony Gordon, who smashed a right-footed effort home.

Match momentum Flashscore

VAR ruled out a second for Gordon within a minute as the visitors started to ease through the gears. Pokatilov’s near-identical save from Fermin Lopez - this time to his right - stopped Barca adding a second right on half-time.

A brilliant Barcelona move on 51 minutes that started with Joan Garcia ended when Gordon drilled home his second, after Pokatilov again pushed the ball straight to his feet.

Four minutes later it was game over as Adeyemi slid in Barca’s third from a pinpoint Alejandro Balde cross.

Just before the hour, Sabah’s failure to clear a corner saw Gabriel Jesus tap home a fourth from right on the goal line, as the visitors continued to go for the jugular.

A momentary lapse of concentration gifted Sabah a consolation on 63 minutes, as Joy-Lance Mickels denied Barca back-to-back Champions League clean sheets for the first time since 2023, via a close-range finish after being teed up by Christian Nwachukwu.

Mickels could’ve had a second as the visitors eased right up, but missed a sitter when it was easier to score.

Key match stats Flashscore

Adeyemi smashed a left-footed rocket against the crossbar with 10 minutes to play, though it made no difference to a result which saw Barcelona earning an eighth away win from nine games in all competitions this season.

The defeat for Sabah now means that Azerbaijani sides have lost an astonishing 40 matches in European competition, from 52 played (W2, D10).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona)