Mbappe: Slow start with Real Madrid more mental than physical; I was never shy, but...

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe admits he took his time adjusting to life in Spain and LaLiga at the start of the season.

Speaking at today's Champions League media conference ahead of their clash with RB Salzburg, Mbappe reflected on his season so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began, "It's more mental, telling me that I have to do more. I was fine physically and with the group, but I knew I had to do more. I didn't come to play badly . Now I have to continue because playing well for a month is easy and at Real Madrid you have to play well always.

"I wasn't shy at first, but I couldn't just go up and say 'hey, you, pass me the ball, this is my team'.

"I think it's more mental, saying that now I have to do more. I was fine physically, but I had to do more and I knew that. It was time to change everything because I hadn't come to Madrid to play badly. Here we have to always play well and I'm ready to do it.

"I feel very good. It's been a month in which I'm in a good moment. I help the team as much as I can and I'm going into tomorrow's game with confidence. I trust in my game and in the Real Madrid players who will be there tomorrow.

"When you're a player like me, with what was expected of me, it's normal for people to talk. For me it's not personal. When you play well they talk well and when you don't, they talk badly. I knew I could change the situation and I have changed it. I'm very happy to help the team."