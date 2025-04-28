Carlo Ancelotti reaches 'agreement in principle' with Brazil

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly has an 'agreement in principle' to take over the Brazil national team from June.

The 65-year-old looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer after a relatively disappointing season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti has now agreed a deal ‘in principle’ with the Brazil national team to lead them for the 2026 World Cup.

The report adds that Ancelotti will now work with Real Madrid on the formalities of his departure and take charge of the five-time World Cup winners in June.

The CBF hopes to have their new head coach in place for Brazil's upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, scheduled for June 6 and 10, respectively.

Xabi Alonso is the favourite to take over from Ancelotti but Real Madrid are yet to formally approach Bayer Leverkusen.