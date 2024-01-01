Liverpool boss Slot staying ground as winning run continues

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not getting carried away with the club’s form at the moment.

The Dutchman was asked about how he felt to have won eight of his first nine games in charge - a record for the club.

Slot’s men beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

Post-game, he stated: “I don’t draw many conclusions, but it is nice (because) so many incredible managers have worked here doing so many special things.

“The only thing is I don't hope that the only thing people remember me for in one, two, three years – because you never know how long I can be here! – but if they only say: 'That is the manager who won eight out of his first nine games,' I am hoping to do more special things than winning eight out of nine games!

“But it says a lot about many things, it also says a lot about how Jürgen (Klopp) left this club, the squad I inherited, how much work-rate the players put in and how much my staff members are helping me to get these results. But again, I am hoping to do more special things than only be remembered for eight wins out of the first nine.”