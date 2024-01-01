Liverpool boss Slot staying ground as winning run continues

The Dutchman was asked about how he felt to have won eight of his first nine games in charge - a record for the club.
Slot’s men beat Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.
Post-game, he stated: “I don’t draw many conclusions, but it is nice (because) so many incredible managers have worked here doing so many special things.
“The only thing is I don't hope that the only thing people remember me for in one, two, three years – because you never know how long I can be here! – but if they only say: 'That is the manager who won eight out of his first nine games,' I am hoping to do more special things than winning eight out of nine games!
“But it says a lot about many things, it also says a lot about how Jürgen (Klopp) left this club, the squad I inherited, how much work-rate the players put in and how much my staff members are helping me to get these results. But again, I am hoping to do more special things than only be remembered for eight wins out of the first nine.”