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Morgan Rogers signs Chelsea contract ahead of record move from Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers signs Chelsea contract ahead of record move from Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers signs Chelsea contract ahead of record move from Aston VillaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Heuler Andley / DiaEsportivo

Morgan Rogers has reportedly put pen to paper on his Chelsea contract ahead of his record £117 million move from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has been a Chelsea target for the past two years and the West London club have finally got their man.

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According to David Ornstein, Rogers has now put pen to paper on his Chelsea contract, a six-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Rogers won’t be joining up with his new teammates until after their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to his participation in the World Cup, however.

The £117 million fee now only represents a club record, surpassing the £106m they paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez back in 2023, Rogers becomes the most expensive British player in history, beating Elliot Anderson by £1m.

It’s also been widely reported that Rogers turned down the chance to join Premier League champions Arsenal following a conversation with new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.

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Morgan RogersChelseaAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers