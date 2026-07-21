Morgan Rogers has reportedly put pen to paper on his Chelsea contract ahead of his record £117 million move from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has been a Chelsea target for the past two years and the West London club have finally got their man.

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According to David Ornstein, Rogers has now put pen to paper on his Chelsea contract, a six-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Rogers won’t be joining up with his new teammates until after their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to his participation in the World Cup, however.

The £117 million fee now only represents a club record, surpassing the £106m they paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez back in 2023, Rogers becomes the most expensive British player in history, beating Elliot Anderson by £1m.

It’s also been widely reported that Rogers turned down the chance to join Premier League champions Arsenal following a conversation with new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.